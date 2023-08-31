Kara Allee of Hastings graduated with a master of science degree in clinical counseling with a concentration in clinical rehabilitation counseling following the spring 2023 semester at Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas.
Jacobi Carpet One Warehouse Wipeout Sale. ALL room size carpet remnants $99. All other warehouse remnants 50% off current price. Entry in drawing for Husker football tickets for EACH remnant you buy! Now thru Sept. 9. Downtown Hastings. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Reese M. Lavene of Juniata and Layton R. Robinson of Juniata collided Aug. 25 at U.S. Highway 6 and Alda Road.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Carolyn A. Fountaine of Red Cloud Aug. 25 collided with a dog at U.S. Highway 281 near Assumption Road.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Shari L. Drake of 1326 N. California Ave. and Amy J. Jurey-Hanna of 220 W. Fifth St. collided Aug. 26 at 12th Street and Pine Avenue.
Program at Hastings College Observatory 9:00 p.m. Saturday, September 9th and 23rd. See ad on page A3 for details. -Adv.
For your convenience, the Hastings Tribune has a drive-up payment box in our north parking lot. This may be used for subscription and advertising payments. -Adv.
Kathleen Marie Roth of Deshler was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Rudee Jensen of Kenesaw was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas.
Jordan Ismaiel of Hastings graduated following the spring 2023 semester from the University of Iowa in Iowa City with a master of arts degree in art.
Brayden Mackey of Hastings was named to the President’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas.
Ryan Clark Poppert of Geneva was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
MORE. MORE. MORE. The Tribune’s digital paper offers more pages, more stories, more photos, more color, and more stories & photos from the Tribune’s archives. It is FREE along with your print subscription. To get more, call the Tribune at 402-462-2131. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.