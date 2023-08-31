Kara Allee of Hastings graduated with a master of science degree in clinical counseling with a concentration in clinical rehabilitation counseling following the spring 2023 semester at Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas.

Jacobi Carpet One Warehouse Wipeout Sale. ALL room size carpet remnants $99. All other warehouse remnants 50% off current price. Entry in drawing for Husker football tickets for EACH remnant you buy! Now thru Sept. 9. Downtown Hastings. -Adv.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags