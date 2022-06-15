A vehicle owned by Rosa Gomez of 409 S. Lexington Ave. June 7 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Emma N. Markle of 1217 Westwood Terrace at Bellevue Avenue near 14th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Megan L. Gomez of 814 E. Sixth St. and Alexis Telles Garcia of 725 N. Hastings Ave. collided June 11 at 835 S. Burlington Ave.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Magdelena M. Castro of 1600 N. St. Joseph Ave. June 11 struck a fence owned by Ronald Sekora of 901 S. Elm Ave. at Spencer Avenue near Elm Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver June 11 reportedly struck a traffic signal owned by Hastings Street Department at Second Street near Briggs Avenue.
It was reported June 11 that a vehicle tailgate was damaged at the 800 block of North Webster Avenue.
It was reported June 11 that a change machine was taken at the 3000 block of Parklane Drive.
It was reported June 11 that food stamps were taken at the 1500 block of West Seventh Street.
