A hit-and-run driver Oct. 22 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Hannah G. Stromer of 415 S. Baltimore at Baltimore Avenue near B Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Theresa G. Cordero of Grand Island and David L. Skinner of Prosser collided Oct. 26 at 42nd Street near U.S. Highway 281.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Oct. 29 sentenced Timothy Schneider, 37, of 2504 W. Fifth St. to one year of probation and a $500 fine for attempted enticement by electronic communication device on May 30. Schneider pleaded no contest on Aug. 27, and prosecutors reduced the charge to an attempt. Attempted enticement by electronic communication device is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It was reported Oct. 29 that a residence was damaged at the 200 block of East B Street.
It was reported Oct. 29 that medication was taken at the 400 block of California Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 29 that a tablet computer and backpack were taken from a vehicle at the 400 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 29 that wireless earbuds were taken at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported Oct. 29 that a television, loveseat, jewelry and dish set were taken at the 400 block of South Boston Avenue.
