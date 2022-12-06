Vehicles reportedly driven by Brandy A. Holling of 1115 W. 13th St. and Johnny Hernandez of 842 N. Burlington Ave. collided Dec. 1 at Baltimore Avenue near Bateman Street.

$1000 reward for information leading to the return of a ring and gold necklace with great sentimental value to me which disappeared from Apt. 216 at the Heritage at College View. 402-462-6264. -Adv.

