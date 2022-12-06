Vehicles reportedly driven by Brandy A. Holling of 1115 W. 13th St. and Johnny Hernandez of 842 N. Burlington Ave. collided Dec. 1 at Baltimore Avenue near Bateman Street.
$1000 reward for information leading to the return of a ring and gold necklace with great sentimental value to me which disappeared from Apt. 216 at the Heritage at College View. 402-462-6264. -Adv.
It was reported Dec. 2 that a license plate was taken at the 100 block o North Lincoln Avenue.
10th Annual Christmas Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 10, 10-4. Adams County Fairgrounds Questions? Call Debbie 402-303-0459. -Adv.
Hastings Symphony Orchestra holiday concert this Sunday, December 11, at 3 pm, Hastings Masonic Center. Everyone welcome! -Adv.
It was reported Dec. 2 that a wallet was taken at the 600 block of West F Street. It was later recovered.
Concealed carry class, Dec. 17. 2022 Indoor range. Clark, 402-984-5305. -Adv.
