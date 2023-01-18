Adams County Judge Michael Mead Jan. 11 sentenced Alexis Lamb, 28, of 1113 W. H St. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for refusing a blood alcohol test on July 23, 2022. Lamb pleaded no contest on Oct. 12, 2022, and prosecutors didn’t object to administrative probation. Refusing a blood alcohol test is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported Jan. 11 that a door frame was damaged and a safe, ornaments and other items were taken at the 600 block of South Boston Avenue.
