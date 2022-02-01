Adams County Judge Michael Burns Jan. 28 sentenced Daniel T. Clark, 33, of 3411 W. Seventh St. to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 9, 2021. Clark pleaded no contest on Dec. 21, 2021, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
A hit-and-run driver Jan. 2 reportedly struck a mailbox owned by Allen’s Shopping Center, 1115 W. Second St., at the business.
A hit-and-run driver Jan. 8 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Brandon Maley of 1005 Ross Ave. at a parking lot near Second Street and Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 20 that hay bales were taken at the 4000 block of East 12th Street.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Jan. 28 sentenced Linda Chavez, 28, of 101 S. Hastings Ave. to a $100 fine and $160 in restitution for a second offense of shoplifting on April 26, 2021. Chavez pleaded no contest on Oct. 29, 2021. Second-offense theft by shoplifting, value less than $500, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
