Braelyn Michelle Isernhagen of Deshler, who graduated May 8 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was recognized as a Chancellor’s Scholar for maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average on all collegiate work at UNL and elsewhere. She also met the requirements to be designated as a University Honors Program graduate.
A light pole owned by Hastings Utilities reportedly was struck July 19 by a hit-and-run driver at Pine Avenue near E Street.
It was reported July 19 that dishes were taken at the 1500 block of West Eighth Street.
It was reported July 19 that items valued at $25 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
Please join us for Recovery In The Park, Tuesday, July 27th. This event is not only for people in Recovery. This event is to thank the community for their support over the past 14 years. Please come join us for a free barbecue, free ice cream, children’s games and much more. See you there! - Adv.
Cole Shardelow of Hastings, who graduated May 8 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was recognized as a Chancellor’s Scholar for maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average on all collegiate work at UNL and elsewhere. He also met the requirements to be designated as a University Honors Program graduate.
A wall owned by Juan R. Boner of 2510 N. Elm Ave. reportedly was struck July 19 by a hit-and-run driver at his residence.
It was reported July 19 that a building was damaged at the 1900 block of West A Street.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Cristin D. Niederklein and Toni D. Niederklein.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
David L. Wacker Jr., of Hastings, who graduated May 8 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was recognized as a Chancellor’s Scholar for maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average on all collegiate work at UNL and elsewhere.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Lance R. Creech and Elizabeth A. Creech.
Buy historical photos taken by the Hastings Tribune online at hastingstribune.com or call 402-462-2131 and we’ll search for your photo. -Adv.
The Hastings Tribune designs and prints postcards. Large and small orders welcome. Call or email (402) 303-1401 ablunt@hastingstribune.com. - Adv.
The Beach Boys to perform at the Heartland Events Center, GI on Sunday, August 1 at 4 pm. Purchase tickets at www.etix.com. - Adv.
Emet Fanning of Oak graduated in May from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, with the degree doctor of veterinary medicine.
Stand up comedy show. Hastings — July 31st. Tickets/nickhoff.com - Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.