It was reported Feb. 6 that items valued at $10 were shoplifted at the 2500 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Feb. 6 that a glass door was damaged at the 600 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Feb. 7 that a lobby door, money, lights, faucet, air conditioning unit, tools and cables were taken at the 1000 block of West J Street.
It was reported Feb. 7 that a digital thermometer was taken at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
Crime and courts reporter
