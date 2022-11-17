A hit-and-run driver Nov. 11 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Denise A. Krueger of 931 Brentwood Ave. at an unknown location.
Vehicles reportedly driven by James A. Nabower of Holstein and Shannon K. Daly of 1008 Lakeview Terrace collided Nov. 11 at 33rd Street and Osborne Drive West.
It was reported Nov. 12 that a rear bumper was damaged, and beverages and socks were taken at the 800 block of North Pine Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kay A. Cress of Harvard and Sheila M. Rempe of 1101 E. Second St. collided Nov. 12 at Second Street near Denver Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Deb Gowen Virchow of Seward and Katelyn A. Lau of Springville, Utah, collided Nov. 12 at Osborne Drive East and 33rd Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lisa M. Bell fo 815 N. Lincoln Ave. and Stephany P. Hernandez of 734 N. Lincoln Ave. collided Nov. 12 at Lincoln Avenue near Ninth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Christopher Johnson of 714 N. Baltimore Ave. and Katrina C. Minglana of 1206 N. Seventh Ave. collided Nov. 12 at 12th Street and Baltimore Avenue.
It was It was reported Nov. 13 that items valued at $19.79 were shoplifted at the 1400 block of West J Street.
It was reported Nov. 13 that a vehicle was taken at the 700 block of North Denver Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lance R. Stadick of Eudora, Kan., and Kyler T. Elley of 1910 W. Fifth St. collided Nov. 13 at Cimarron Plaza near Osborne Drive West.
