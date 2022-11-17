A hit-and-run driver Nov. 11 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Denise A. Krueger of 931 Brentwood Ave. at an unknown location.

Vehicles reportedly driven by James A. Nabower of Holstein and Shannon K. Daly of 1008 Lakeview Terrace collided Nov. 11 at 33rd Street and Osborne Drive West.

