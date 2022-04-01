It was reported March 25 that wireless earphones and money were taken from a vehicle at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported March 25 that a tote and cup with change were taken at the 1200 block of East Park Street.
Authorities March 25 cited a 37-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a vehicle at the 200 block of East Seventh Street.
It was reported March 25 that a vehicle hood was damaged at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
