A vehicle reportedly driven by Samantha G. Schirmer of Kenesaw April 12 struck a deer at Kenesaw Boulevard near Hayland Avenue in Kenesaw.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Brook C. Newman of 126 E. Paul St. left the roadway and went into a ditch April 12 at Juniata Avenue near Fifth Street in Juniata.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Carter J. Porch of Juniata and Peggy O. Keiser of Juniata collided April 13 at 14th Street and Liberty Avenue in Juniata.
Authorities April 14 cited an 18-year-old Arizona resident for minor in possession of alcohol, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia at the 800 block of North Ash Avenue.
It was reported April 14 that food products were taken at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Rhiannon M. Wright of 220 N. California Ave. April 14 went off the road and into a ditch at 26th Street near Wanda Avenue.
It was reported April 14 that a mailbox was damaged at the 2600 block of South Southern Hills Road.
