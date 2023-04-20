A vehicle reportedly driven by Samantha G. Schirmer of Kenesaw April 12 struck a deer at Kenesaw Boulevard near Hayland Avenue in Kenesaw.

A vehicle reportedly driven by Brook C. Newman of 126 E. Paul St. left the roadway and went into a ditch April 12 at Juniata Avenue near Fifth Street in Juniata.

