It was reported July 10 that tire and clutch handle were damaged and a spare key was taken at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported July 9 that a door lock and window cling were damaged at the 400 block of South Elm Avenue.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 4:23 am
It was reported July 9 that an exhaust fan and filter were taken at the 1000 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported July 9 that a vehicle was damaged at the 900 block of South Franklin Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Michael J. Lee of 902 N. Lincoln Ave. No. 2 and Adam M. Jones of 1935 W. Eighth St. collided July 10 at Sixth Street and Briggs Avenue.
It was reported July 10 that walls were damaged at the 2500 block of North Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported July 10 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 200 block of South Minnesota Avenue.
Authorities July 10 cited a 47-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $18.12.
Authorities July 10 cited a 16-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $33.98.
It was reported July 10 that a window was damaged at the 900 block of South Burlington Avenue.
Authorities July 10 cited a 17-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol and minor in possession of vape products in the 100 block of East H Street.
Crime and courts reporter
