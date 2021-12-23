The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Nathan Alan Johnson and Julie Ann Marie Lamb, and Tyler Eugene Auten and Katie Sue Ruth, all of Hastings.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Dec. 17 sentenced Tyler J. Baillie, 20, of Kearney to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence on July 16. Baillie pleaded no contest on Oct. 19, and prosecutors dropped a charge of minor in possession of alcohol. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Dec. 17 sentenced Dalton Yost, 22, of Juniata to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence on May 15. Yost pleaded no contest on Oct. 19. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported Dec. 17 that a license plate was taken at the 100 block of East 14th Street.
Authorities Dec. 18 cited a 16-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol and misuse of a learner’s permit at the 600 block of East Sixth Street.
Authorities Dec. 18 cited an 18-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana and minor in possession of a nicotine product at the 2500 block of North Baltimore Avenue.
