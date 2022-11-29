Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Michael Peters and Melinda Peters.
Vehicles reportedly driven by LeeAnn E. Schutte of 305 S. Boston Ave. and Julian N. Alvarez of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 141 collided Nov. 22 at Burlington Avenue near 14th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Doris Lytle of Juniata and James P. Konen of Juniata collided Nov. 22 in a parking lot at the 800 block of North Denver Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Danika D. Sobotka of Grand Island Nov. 23 struck a deer at U.S. Highway 6 near Technical Boulevard.
It was reported Nov. 23 that wallet was taken from a vehicle at the 500 block of South Maple Avenue. The wallet was later recovered.
