Authorities Oct. 14 cited a 19-year-old Harvard resident for minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 800 block of West Ninth Street.
Do some fall cleaning by shredding your documents for the Hastings Food Pantry, Residential only. Sponsored by Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Paper Tiger Shredding. Bring sensitive or confidential papers you’d like to have shredded to: Wal-Mart parking lot on Osborne Drive West. The orange and black Paper Tiger truck will be in the northeast corner of this lot on: Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. A donation of 4 non-perishable food items will help to shred one regular sized laundry basket of documents, or donate $5.00 to be used by the Food Pantry to buy needed food items. Do a fall cleanup of your sensitive documents and help the Hastings Food Pantry at the same time! - Adv.
It was reported Oct. 14 that a vehicle was taken at the 1900 block of West Second Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
It was reported Oct. 14 that a cellphone was taken at the 700 block of West 14th Street.
Honor a Veteran in the Tribune’s “Salute to Veterans” page to run November 11. Deadline is November 8. (402) 303-1414 for more information. -Adv.
Public invited! Veterans Recognition Dinner October 27, 6 p.m. Veterans & 1 guest FREE! $15/person. Call the Chamber to RSVP 402-461-8400. -Adv.
