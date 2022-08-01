It was reported July 27 that a cellphone was taken at the 200 block of East B Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Tanner L. Gustin of Lincoln and Robert M. Reiman of 709 Oakmont Ave. collided July 27 at Burlington Avenue near B Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead July 27 sentenced Kurtis Bumgardner, 30, of 1404 N. Kansas Ave. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 30. Bumgardner pleaded no contest on June 15, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead July 27 sentenced Robert W. Berlie Jr., 46, of 1319 W. Fourth St. to seven days in jail for resisting arrest on June 14. Berlie pleaded guilty on June 16. Resisting arrest is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
