It was reported May 19 that a vehicle was damaged at the 700 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
It was reported May 19 that a license plate was taken at the 300 block of East 26th Street.
A hit-and-run driver May 20 reportedly struck a mailbox owned by Brandon R. Thomas of 710 N. Baltimore Ave. and a mailbox owned by Georgia A. Markle of 714 N. Baltimore Ave. at the 700 block of North Baltimore Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by James C. Erickson of Blue Hill and Zachariah M. Fanning of 1238 N. St. Joseph Ave. collided May 20 at Hastings Avenue near Third Street.
It was reported May 20 that a handicap vehicle placard was taken from a vehicle at the 1400 block of East South Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.