The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Justin Eugene Abney of Fremont and Destiny Danielle Weichman of Hastings; Carson James Kinney and Amy Kristine Ward, both of Ayr; Joel James Osler and Gabrielle Dianne Elizabeth Dart both of Hastings.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Julie Kranau of 716 E. Third St. struck a car wash building Feb. 4 in the 700 block of South Burlington Avenue.
