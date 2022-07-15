The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Kristie Nicole Lally of Fairfield and Alicia Marie Cooper of Menomonie, Wisc.; Jacob Matthew Peddicord and Sierrah Cecilla Lindeque, both of Grand Island; Thomas Dean Sutton Sr. of Cowles and Mary Margaret Binkosi-Potts of Ambridge, Pa.; Easton Jeffrey Schlender and Keasha Renae Zadina, both of Richmond, Texas; Timothy Daniel Jerome Herbeck of Lawrence and Shelly Anna Eiseman of Kenesaw; Kory Alan Golay and Katie Nichole Bell, Jesse Scott Lynch and Margaret Ann Cooney, Gavino Gonzales and Mary Alice Nevarez, Tyler Allen Cully and Courtney Danielle Dittmer, Richard Martin Carter Jr. and Mikayla Lynn Achor; all of Hastings.
It was reported July 11 that a bicycle was taken at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Traci D. Klein of Roseland July 11 struck a parked vehicle owned by Clark S. Bunger of 309 N. Lexington Ave. at Lexington Avenue near Fourth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Cierra M. Golden Cannady of 1406 E. C St. No. 50 and Tod Nunley of 1242 Crane Ave. collided July 11 at Hastings Avenue near First Street.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft July 12 sentenced Brian Johnson, 55, of 406 S. Denver Ave. to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine for attempted possession of methamphetamine on July 18, 2021. Johnson pleaded no contest on April 22, and prosecutors reduced the charge to an attempt. Attempted possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
