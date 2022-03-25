The following couple recently applied for a marriage license at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Austin Augustus Timmerman and Marissa Ann Stec, both of Hastings.
It was reported March 17 that a political sign was damaged at the 900 block of East Seventh Street.
It was reported March 18 that a vehicle bumper was taken at the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Asia Howard of 1219 N. Colorado Ave. and Ken A. Neemeyer of 2325 W. 42nd St. collided March 18 at Hastings Avenue and Ninth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Rylee M. Hunt of 2228 W. Seventh St. and Israel I.N. Nicholson of 417 S. Lincoln Ave. collided March 18 at Burlington Avenue near 12th Street.
