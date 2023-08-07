Adams County Judge Michael Burns July 31 sentenced James Chessmore, 35, of 427 N. Minnesota Ave. to 150 days in jail for attempted possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon on Feb. 18. Chessmore pleaded guilty on May 25. Attempted possession of a controlled substance (meth) and carrying a concealed weapon are each a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

A vehicle reportedly driven by Jarod J. Junker of 123 E. Fourth St. July 28 collided with a cow in the road at Technical Boulevard near J Street.

