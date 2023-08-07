Adams County Judge Michael Burns July 31 sentenced James Chessmore, 35, of 427 N. Minnesota Ave. to 150 days in jail for attempted possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon on Feb. 18. Chessmore pleaded guilty on May 25. Attempted possession of a controlled substance (meth) and carrying a concealed weapon are each a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jarod J. Junker of 123 E. Fourth St. July 28 collided with a cow in the road at Technical Boulevard near J Street.
It was reported July 31 that two beverages were taken at the 300 block of West Second Street.
It was reported July 31 that money was taken at the 1900 block of West Ninth Street.
Authorities July 30 cited a 15-year-old Hastings resident for taking a ball cap at the 2200 block of West Third Street.
It was reported July 27 that money was taken at the 1300 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
It was reported July 27 that alcohol was taken at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
