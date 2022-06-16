Vehicles reportedly driven by Rochelle Foster of 19 Kingston Drive and Kristi Schutte 2230 N. Elm Ave. collided June 12 at Seventh Street near Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Laura A. Christiansen of Bladen and Carol J. Went of Grand Island collided June 13 at Burlington Avenue near 16th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Karen A. Giger of Seward and Sophie R. Stromer of 104 E. Paul St. collided June 13 at Burlington Avenue near 16th Street.
It was reported June 14 that a bicycle was taken at the 2200 block of West Third Street.
