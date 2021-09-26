It was reported Sept. 22 that items valued at $169.99 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Sept. 22 that two vehicle windows were damaged at Prospect Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 22 that tools, washing machine, dryer, tool cabinet and other items were taken at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Sept. 22 that money was taken at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
Katherine White of Exeter was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Trey Asher of Hastings was named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.
