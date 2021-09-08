Adams County Judge Michael Burns Sept. 3 sentenced Keandre Turner, 24, of 1211 1/2 W. Fifth St. to one year of probation, a $300 fine and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for operating a vehicle to avoid arrest on Oct. 3, 2020. Turner pleaded no contest on July 2, and prosecutors agreed to not oppose probation. Operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Authorities Sept. 3 cited a 19-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol, driving under the influence, possessing drug paraphernalia and stop sign violation at the 1300 block of North Hewett Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Sept. 3 sentenced Saysavanh Saiyavongsa, 41, of Grand Island to 120 days in jail and $63.32 in restitution for a second offense of theft by shoplifting on Feb. 26, 2020, and failing to appear in court on Sept. 24, 2020. Saiyavongsa pleaded no contest on Jan. 15, and prosecutors reduced the shoplifting from a third offense and reduced the FTA charge from a felony. Second-offense theft by shoplifting, value less than $500, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It was reported Sept. 3 that a building and air conditioner were damaged at the 400 block of South Chicago Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 3 that a camera and camcorder were taken at the 1000 block of West J Street.
