It was reported Jan. 25 that a firearm was taken at the 1300 block of North Shore Drive.
It was reported Jan. 25 that a trailer, chain, tail light cover and hitch were damaged at the 2400 block of Osborne Drive East.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Terry E. Zuelow of 1328 Webster Ave. and Dawn Hock of 415 S. Pine Ave. collided Jan. 25 at Saunders Avenue near 14th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Brock A. O’Connell of 430 Hawthorne Circle and Romeo Gomez of Lawrence collided Jan. 25 at the 3000 block of Osborne Drive West.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Patricia Cook of Blue Hill and Sharon K. Scholl of 1945 Home St. collided Jan. 25 at Second Street near Saunders Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Jan. 25 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Scott George of Lincoln at Turner Avenue near Ninth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Edgar E. Valle of 308 E. Third St. and Mary E. Mohlman of 4045 Maxon Ave. collided Jan. 25 at Second Street near Pine Avenue.
Crime and courts reporter
