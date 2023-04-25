A vehicle reportedly driven by Sara Alsharabi of 1617 E. Fifth St. struck a parked vehicle owned by Valerie De Leon of 603 S. Garfield Ave. April 18 at Jefferson Avenue near Fourth Street.
It was reported April 18 that a trailer was taken at the 1100 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported April 18 that sprinkler system parts were damaged at the 800 block of Circle P.
It was reported April 18 that a windshield was damaged at the 200 block of East B Street.
A hit-and-run driver April 19 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Ronald N. Ruston of Elwood at the 4100 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported April 19 that a television was taken at the 800 block of North Hastings Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jessy Peterson of 4904 Loch Loyal Court and Andrew Dawson of 1131 W. Seventh St. collided April 20 at Burlington Avenue and South Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.