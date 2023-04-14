The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Seth Jacob Willenberg and Shianne Jenna Soden, Ernesto Alcala Cabrera and Miladys Matamoros, Christian Daniel Hansen and Jenica Marie Mohlman, Blayne Hunter Dreher and Amber Dlene Pavelka, all of Hastings; and Jacob Anzel Jarzynka and Shelby Rose Schroeder, both of Ravenna.
It was reported April 8 that items valued at $30 were shoplifted at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported April 8 that bicycles and other items were damaged at the 1700 block of West Second Street.
It was reported April 8 that an unknown motorist left the 1400 block of West J Street without paying for $59 in fuel.
It was reported April 9 that money was taken at the 2400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported April 10 that items valued at $40 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported April 10 that a vehicle was damaged at the 500 block of North California Avenue.
It was reported April 10 that a vehicle was taken at the 1600 block of Westbrook Drive.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns April 10 sentenced Jamie Ramirez, 40, of 907 S. Kansas Ave. to a $300 fine and $40.57 in restitution for a second offense of shoplifting on Oct. 22, 2022. Ramirez pleaded guilty on March 16. Second-offense theft by shoplifting, value less than $500, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.