It was reported Feb. 1 that items valued at $76.85 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
Authorities Feb. 1 cited a 25-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 2500 block of West Second Street. The value of items taken was $54.50.
It was reported Feb. 1 that items valued at $216.03 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
Andy Sebastian, a student at Central Community College-Hastings, has been awarded a TRIO Leaders Award scholarship from the college.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Feb. 1 sentenced Alizar J. Moreno, 19, of 1123 N. Burlington Ave. to a $150 fine for third-degree assault on Dec. 15, 2022. Moreno pleaded no contest on Jan. 19. Third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Kaley Ballard of Giltner was named to the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2022 semester at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, North Dakota.
A hit-and-run driver Feb. 1 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Yandy Bermudez of 415 N. Briggs Ave. at Briggs Avenue near Fifth Street.
Crime and courts reporter
