It was reported Sept. 10 that items valued at about $100 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
Authorities Sept. 10 cited an 18-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol at the 200 block of North Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 11 that bicycles were taken at the 500 block of West Sixth Street.
It was reported Sept. 11 that a purse was taken at the 1500 block of North Kansas Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 11 that several vehicles were damaged at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
Authorities Sept. 11 cited a 53-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $163.86.
Authorities Sept. 11 cited a 13-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at 2500 block of West Second Street. The value of items taken was $20.
