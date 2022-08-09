Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 3 sentenced Jasmin Romero Betancourt, 19, of 1212 N. Baltimore Ave. to six months of probation, $525 in fines and 60-day driver’s license revocation for refusing a blood alcohol test and no operator’s license on April 2. Betancourt pleaded guilty on April 21. Refusing a blood alcohol test is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. No operator’s license is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.

A vehicle reportedly driven by Tanner C. Whitney of Offutt Air Force Base July 31 went into a ditch and was disabled at Showboat Boulevard near Seventh Street.

