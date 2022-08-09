Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 3 sentenced Jasmin Romero Betancourt, 19, of 1212 N. Baltimore Ave. to six months of probation, $525 in fines and 60-day driver’s license revocation for refusing a blood alcohol test and no operator’s license on April 2. Betancourt pleaded guilty on April 21. Refusing a blood alcohol test is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. No operator’s license is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Tanner C. Whitney of Offutt Air Force Base July 31 went into a ditch and was disabled at Showboat Boulevard near Seventh Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Sandra Campo Garcia of 1403 W. Third St. July 30 struck a fence and post owned by Vicente E. Llovera of 219 N. Saunders Ave. at Third Street and Saunders Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 1 that money was taken at the 500 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Brian Linder of Minden graduated in spring 2022 with a bachelor of arts degree in astronomy from the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
Casey James Van Kirk of Sutton has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
