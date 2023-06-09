The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Kurt Edward Coffey and Amanda Ann Young, both of Kenesaw; Austin Albert Bonner and Whitney Marie Hagemeier, Saulzet Hassif Ayala Rodriguez and Sarahi Palominos Ferriaiz, Mathew James Hansen and Abbigail Rene Galles, Thomas William Stroda and Elle Ann Baker, James Charles Hedge and Amanda Roberta Flores, Son Hoang Nguyen and Thanh Tuyen Thi Tran, Tyan Barret Boyer and Jaysa Dawn Hoins, all of Hastings.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Franklin D. Decker of 702 W. 14th St. No. 148 May 31 struck a parked vehicle owned by Ashley E. Mankhey of Bladen in a parking lot at the 1700 block of West Second Street.
