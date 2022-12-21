Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Areas of blowing snow. Low near -15F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Areas of blowing snow. Low near -15F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.