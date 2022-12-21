Vehicles reportedly driven by Crystal R. Silva of 813 E. Fourth St. and Carla J. Hernandez of 1314 N. Webster Ave. collided Dec. 15 at 100 S. Burlington Ave.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Aida R. Evans of 124 E. 12th St. and Dimitri T. Berry of 702 W. 14th St. collided Dec. 12 at Burlington Avenue and Third Street.

