It was reported Dec. 16 that lug nuts were taken at the 800 block of North Williams Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 16 that a game console, cellphone and smart watch were taken at the 3500 block of Parklane Drive.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Dec. 16 sentenced Jordan Mallett, 24, of Grand Island to six months of probation for obstructing a peace officer on Feb. 16. Mallett pleaded no contest on Oct. 21, and prosecutors dropped charges of third-degree assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Obstructing a peace officer is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Brittney R. Benavidez of Grangeville, Indiana, and Robert A. Keenan of Omaha collided Dec. 16 at Burlington Avenue near Eighth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Piper L. Gillen of 836 S. Colorado Ave. collided Dec. 16 at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 14 that items valued at $104.94 were shoplifted at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
