It was reported Aug. 15 that a vehicle was damaged at the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
It was reported Aug. 15 that vape pens were taken at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 15 that a door and carpet were damaged at Cranbrook Lane.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kathryn A. St. John Shin of 601 Shoreside Cove and Staci Coutis of Kenesaw collided Aug. 16 at 1700 W. 12th St.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 17 sentenced Dalton Desormiers, 31, of 206 East Side Blvd. to one year of probation, a $500 fine, 120 hours of community service and one-year driver’s license impoundment for driving under the influence of alcohol on March 6. Desormiers pleaded no contest on June 21, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
