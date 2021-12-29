Vehicles reportedly driven by Arbie E. Hemberger of 418 S. Lexington Ave. and Lisa M. Pohlmeier of 1818 Bateman St. collided Dec. 21 at Lexington Avenue near B Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Tyler J. Buss of 1102 Waynoka St. and Joan M. Barent of 1903 Bateman St. collided Dec. 22 at Burlington Avenue near 10th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Anthony W. Hilburn of 222 W. G St. and Sean A. Yokem of 402 E. Sixth St. collided Dec. 23 at Burlington Avenue near Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Morgan R. Weber of 1203 E. Park St. collided Dec. 23 at 14th Street near Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly owned by Niesha N. Martinez of 219 W. Second St. No. 206 Dec. 23 struck a parked vehicle owned by Andrew W. Vernon of 922 N. Minnesota Ave. at Minnesota Avenue near 10th Street.
Authorities Dec. 24 cited a 20-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcohol container and no brake lights at the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 24 that money was taken at the 2200 block of Osborne Drive East.
A hit-and-run driver Dec. 24 reportedly struck a street pole at Lakeside Drive near California Avenue.
