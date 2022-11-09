It was reported Nov. 3 that mail was taken at the 300 block of East Second Street.
It was reported Nov. 3 that money and medications were taken at the 500 block of Lane C.
Overcast skies and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..
Windy. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 1:41 pm
It was reported Nov. 4 that a bicycle was taken at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Crime and courts reporter
