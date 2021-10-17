A vehicle reportedly driven by Kristina Heifner of 1406 E. C St. No. 66 Oct. 11 struck a concrete barrier at South Street near First Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jeanette M. Schmidt of 1126 N. Minnesota Ave. and Sara K. McPherson of 323 S. Baltimore Ave. collided Oct. 11 at U.S. Highway 281 and Kansas Avenue.
Anthony Niemeyer of Bladen has been selected to join the third cohort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts.
It was reported Oct. 11 that items valued at $29.99 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
A hit-and-run driver Oct. 11 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Shelley Neemeyer of 2325 W. 42nd St. at a parking area near C Street and Fifth Avenue.
A cement mixer reportedly driven by Abraham E. Guzman of 415 E. G St. Oct. 11 tipped over at J Street near Elm Avenue.
