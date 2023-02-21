A hit-and-run driver Feb. 9 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Felix Lugo Arreguin of 1212 N. Baltimore Ave. at Baltimore Avenue near 12th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Heather R. Jones of 1935 W. Eighth St. and Tiffany L. Schliep-Calderon of 1935 E. Lochland Road collided Feb. 15 at Marian Road and 42nd Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Marshal Yung of Juniata and Thomas Schik of 1945 W. 10th St. collided Feb. 15 at 12th Street near Adams Central Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jeff Byrnes of 2913 Merle Ave. and Lindsey Haden of Ayr collided Feb. 15 at Burlington Avenue near 14th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Robert Cech of 1125 N. Williams Ave. and Renee Coats of 1650 S. Marian Road collided Feb. 15 at Second Street near Hillside Drive.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Nicole Bishop of 406 Hawthorne Circle and Caden Boyer of 1710 W. Eighth St. collided Feb. 15 at Burlington Avenue and E Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Robert Collier of 322 W. C. St. slid off the road and struck a utility pole Feb. 15 at J Street near Baltimore Avenue.
