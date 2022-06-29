A vehicle reportedly driven by Austin J. Schnitzler of Kenesaw June 19 struck a deer at Assumption Road near Antioch Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Anayely A. Cortes of 1406 E. C St. No. 11 and Gerardo J. Guanche Hernandez of 1410 E. South St. collided June 21 at Burlington Avenue near F Street.
It was reported June 22 that doughnuts were taken at the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported June 22 that a fence was damaged at the 100 block of East Park Street.
It was reported June 22 that park bathroom walls and doors was damaged at the 2200 block of West Fifth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Trevor C. Ahlers of Juniata and Louis C. Adney of 800 Valley Chase Ave. collided June 22 at D Street and Emerson Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Lavon D. Handler of 712 S. Boston Ave. June 24 struck a fence owned by Windstream by Kinetic, 321 N. St. Joseph Ave., at St. Joseph Avenue near Third Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Marcella M. Lemonds of 5180 W. U.S. Highway 6 June 22 struck a parked vehicle owned by Gerald A. Uden of Juniata at 500 W. Fourth St.
