A vehicle reportedly driven by Isidro Gomez Romero of 820 S. Pine Ave. March 19 struck a utility trailer owned by Chad A. Oelschlager of 847 S. Lincoln Ave. and a utility pole at G Street near Lincoln Avenue.
It was reported March 20 that a wooden box was damaged at the 800 block of East South Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Creighton J. Brei of 1747 W. Fourth St. and Debra J. Mason of Grand Island collided March 20 at U.S. Highway 281 and North Shore Drive.
It was reported March 20 that a handgun and accessories were taken at the 700 block of South Denver Avenue.
It was reported March 18 that gift cards were taken at the 1000 block of East E Street.
It was reported March 19 that items valued at $16.90 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kassidi D. Stanley of 2521 W. Seventh St. and Isabella R. Gonzalez Roberts of 1514 W. Second St. collided March 20 at Second Street near Baltimore Avenue.
