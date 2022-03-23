Authorities March 18 cited a 20-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol and possession of an open alcohol container at the 1300 block of West Seventh Street.
Alexis Schneider of Hastings graduated in August 2021 from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, with the degree Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Abigail Schaefer of Hastings has been recognized as being among the top 2% of students in the College of Engineering at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Annual meeting of the South Central Sportsmen’s Club Friday, March 25, 7:00 p.m. Doniphan American Legion. -Adv.
It was reported March 18 that a vehicle was taken at the 1100 block of West J Street.
It was reported March 18 that a vehicle was damaged at the 400 block of West First Street.
Wyatt Mach of Fairfield has been selected as a new member of the Phi Kappa Phi honor society at Wayne State College in Wayne.
Whitney Winter of Sutton has been selected as a new member of the Phi Kappa Phi honor society at Wayne State College in Wayne.
