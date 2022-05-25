Adams County Judge Michael Burns May 19 sentenced William McCullough, 35, of Central City to 90 days in jail, $1,000 fine and 18-month driver’s license revocation for a second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol on June 19, 2021. McCullough pleaded no contest on Jan. 28, and prosecutors dropped a separate case in the district court. Second-offense DUI is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It was reported May 19 that money was taken at the 800 block of East South Street.
It was reported May 19 that money was taken at the 1600 block of West I Street.
It was reported May 19 that a pool cue, sweatshirt, took kit and coats were taken from a vehicle at the 800 block of South Colorado Avenue.
It was reported May 19 that a wallet was taken at the 1600 block of West Second Street.
