A vehicle reportedly driven by Jeffrey R. Davidson of 302 E. 26th St. July 3 struck a parked vehicle owned by Jeff M. Gerloff of Ayr at 2315 W. Second St.
Adams County Ag Society board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 6:30pm at Fairgrounds. - Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Penny S. Price of 2401 W. Ninth St. and Alvin D. Stairs of 605 Lane B collided June 25 at 705 N. Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by John E. Weaver of Wayne and Arlen D. Sealock of 800 E. E St. collided July 1 at B Street and Cedar Avenue.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
It was reported July 3 that a license plate was taken at the 3900 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported July 3 that a vehicle was damaged at the 300 block of South Hastings Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Miguel A. Samaniego of 1012 W. Fifth St. July 2 struck a parked vehicle owned by Tommys Inc., Grand Island, at 11th Street near Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Dante J. Woodbeck of 118 Ringland Road June 16 struck a parked vehicle owned by Dalton L. Springer of 739 E. Fifth St. at Ringland Road near Eastside Boulevard.
The Hastings Tribune designs and prints postcards. Large and small orders welcome. Call or email (402) 303-1401 ablunt@hastingstribune.com. - Adv.
It was reported July 3 that a vehicle mirror was damaged at the 300 block of West Fourth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kelsy Q. Kohmetscher of Blue Hill and Janessa R. Johnson of Upland collided July 2 at Burlington Avenue near B Street.
Buy historical photos taken by the Hastings Tribune online at hastingstribune.com or call 402-462-2131 and we’ll search for your photo. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.