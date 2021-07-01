Adams County Judge Michael Mead June 21 sentenced Patrick Gomez, 31, of Blue Hill to 30 days in jail, two years of probation, a $1,000 fine and three-year driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 31. Gomez pleaded no contest on Aug. 23, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a felony. Third-offense DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
A trailer on a vehicle being driven by Rachel L. Dillman of Harvard became unhitched June 20 and struck the vehicle at South Street near California Avenue.
A light pole owned by Central Community College-Hastings campus reportedly was struck June 20 by a hit-and-run driver at Technical Boulevard near South Street.
It was reported June 22 that steaks were taken at the 200 block of East B Street.
Authorities cited a 16-year-old Hastings resident June 22 for damaging an ankle monitor at the 1500 block of West Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jennifer Rose of 1816 W. Third St. and Kossivi B. Acolatse of Grand Island collided June 21 at Seventh Street near Burlington Avenue.
Authorities cited a 17-year-old Hastings resident June 23 for third-degree assault and damaging a plate, piggy bank and dresser at the 700 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
It was reported June 22 that a vehicle was taken at the 400 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
It was reported June 22 that items valued at $15.49 were shoplifted at 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported June 22 that fuel was taken from a vehicle at the 300 block of South California Avenue.
It was reported June 22 that car jacks and tools were taken at the 900 block of California Avenue.
It was reported June 23 that window glass was damaged at the 300 block of North Denver Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Wilfrid F. Hergott of Hebron and Bryanna G. Grim of 810 E. Seventh St. collided June 21 at Second Avenue near Seventh Street.
