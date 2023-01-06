Vehicles reportedly driven by Dan Welty of 416 Queen City Ave. and Juan C. Leyva Castillo of 3 Avalon Lane collided Jan. 2 at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
It was reported Jan. 3 that items valued at $10.99 were shoplifted at the 200 block of East Second Street.
It was reported Jan. 3 that items valued at $437 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported Jan. 3 that four tires were damaged at the 700 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 2 that money from a cash app was taken at the 700 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Austin D. Conow of 80 S. Pine Ave. No. 3 and Nhi N. Pham of 1334 N. Webster Ave. collided Jan. 3 at Burlington Avenue near 14th Street.
