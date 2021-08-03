It was reported July 28 that a vehicle was taken at the 100 block of East 14th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Lynn A. Burge of 1618 W. D St. July 28 struck a paint striping machine owned by the city of Hastings at B Street near Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Yvonne C. Onken of Glenvil and Angel Valdivia of 8 Cranbrook Lane collided July 28 at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
It was reported July 28 that money was taken through stolen checks at the 900 block of South Burlington Avenue.
