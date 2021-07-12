Brianna Schuck of Harvard, a graduate of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, was initiated in 2020 into the Alpha Iota Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, an academic honor society for students at two-year colleges.
It was reported July 6 that tools were taken at the 500 block of East Fifth Street.
It was reported July 6 that concrete forms were damaged at the 1400 block of West Second Street.
Katelyn Brown of Superior recently completed requirements for an Associate of Applied Science degree from Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas.
It was reported July 6 that various household goods were taken at the 500 block of East Fifth Street.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Steven M. Peeler and Courtney J. Peeler.
Alexis Anderson of Hastings recently was named to the President’s List for the spring 2021 term at Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln.
Kendall Stemper, a member of the Alma High School FFA Chapter, won a bronze medal in the Nebraska State FFA Cooperative Speaking Event conducted during the organization’s virtual state convention April 7-9.
Lydia Rogers of Sutton was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Amber Pavelka of Hastings recently was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 term at Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln.
