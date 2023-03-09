Two vehicles that reportedly had been stolen, owned by Alan Stromer of 415 S. Baltimore Ave. and Tyler D. McCartney of 828 E. Fourth St., collided March 1 at 42nd Street near the city limit of Hastings. Stromer’s vehicle was abandoned near the site of the crash and McCartney’s vehicle was later recovered by law enforcement and identified as the second vehicle in the crash.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Raymond G. Semrau of Crivitz, Wisconsin, Feb. 27 struck a street sign at Colorado Avenue and Third Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Donna J. Buss of 3300 W. Prairie Lake Road and Larry E. Kramer of Kearney collided March 2 at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Shayla A. Dunn of 1900 W. Eighth St. March 3 struck a parked vehicle owned by Teresa A. Wagner of Pine City, Minnesota, at Westlawn Avenue near Eighth Street.
A hit-and-run driver March 3 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Nathan Coon of Grand Island in a parking lot at 715 N. St. Joseph Ave.
