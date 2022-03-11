The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Yoel Robaina Lopez and Vivian Vivo, Christopher Wayne Johnson and Georgia Ann Markle, Cameron Robert Druse and Sydney Claire Sell, Luis Carlos Villela and Andra Joan Everson, Cody Allen Raymond Stewart and Holly Raeanne Nolan, Charles William Henry and Keri Beth Odell, all of Hastings; Courtney Floyd Lovett and Michelle Rene Schwein, both of Blue Hill.
It was reported March 3 that a package and a camera set were taken at the 900 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
It was reported March 3 that items valued at $11 were shoplifted at the 2500 block of West Second Street.
It was reported March 3 that money was taken at the 300 block of South Bellevue Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns March 4 sentenced Zachary D. Enfield, 33, of 635 S. St. Joseph Ave. to 180 days in jail for false imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault and third-degree assault on Oct. 1, 2021. Enfield was found guilty after a jury trial on March 1. Second-degree false imprisonment, third-degree assault and third-degree domestic assault are each a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
