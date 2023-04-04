Adams County Judge Michael Burns March 27 sentenced Melissa K. Schroeder, 29, of 307 E South St. to a $150 fine for abandonment or cruel neglect of an animal on Jan. 17. Schroeder pleaded no contest on Feb. 16. Abandonment or cruel neglect of an animal is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It was reported March 29 that money, a drill and keys were taken from a vehicle at the 1100 block of West Fourth Street.
